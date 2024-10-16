You are here: HomeNews2024 10 16Article 1994411

Source: starrfm.com.gh

U-Turn: Akufo-Addo Challenges Mahama to Face Bawumia in Public Debate

Akufo-Addo believes a debate would allow Ghanaians to compare their leadership

President Nana Akufo-Addo has challenged former President John Mahama to debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on national issues.

Speaking in Tamale, Akufo-Addo questioned why Mahama is avoiding the debate, saying Bawumia is ready.

Bawumia has often called for a debate on topics like the economy, accusing Mahama of dodging the challenge.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declined, stating Mahama is above debating Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo believes a debate would allow Ghanaians to compare their leadership directly.

