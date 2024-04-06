UCC BCom Management students donate to Kwaprow JHS

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a benevolent gesture, final-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Management students from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have donated educational materials to Kwaprow Junior High School.



The donation, consisting of five whiteboards, two graph boards, four boxes of markers, and four packs of dusters, aims to enhance the academic performance of the school's learners.



This act of kindness is part of their Project Management course, demonstrating their commitment to applying classroom knowledge to benefit the wider community.



Dr. Eric Gonu, a lecturer from the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management, represented the students during the donation. He explained that the initiative was a practical application of project management concepts learned in class.



Despite recognizing that the educational materials may not fully meet the school's needs, Dr. Gonu expressed confidence that the donation would significantly improve the quality of education at Kwaprow Junior High School.



Dr. Gonu urged the students to remain dedicated to their studies, emphasizing the importance of education in their academic and professional advancement. He highlighted the significance of the donation, not only in benefiting the school but also in providing valuable experience for the students in project management, a crucial skill for their future careers.



In response, Mrs. Victoria Mensah, the Headmistress of Kwaprow Junior High School, expressed gratitude for the donation. She commended the UCC BCom Management students for their generosity and assured them that the educational materials would be put to good use.



Mrs. Mensah also recalled how previous donations from students and faculty of UCC had positively impacted the school, relieving it of financial burdens and enhancing the learning environment for the students.