UCC Law Dean speaks at United Nations Institute

General News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: The Chronicle

At the Outer Space Security Conference 2024, Dean Julia Selman Ayetey of the University of Cape Coast stressed the importance of including non-state actors in space security discussions, given their growing role in space operations.



She highlighted ambiguities in international law regarding the "use of force" in space and called for clearer definitions to hold violators accountable.



Ayetey warned that without established norms, outer space could become a conflict zone, potentially destabilizing geopolitics on Earth.



Her remarks underscored the urgent need for international cooperation to safeguard space for peaceful socio-economic development.