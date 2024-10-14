UCC Local NUGS election finally set to come off

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

The University of Cape Coast Local NUGS elections has been scheduled to come off this semester after an injunction was placed on it in June.



The election has been scheduled for the 5th week into the first semester to allow contestants to contest for the available positions. A press release by the institution suggests that all



Below is the press release from UCC:



UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST

CAPE COAST. GHANA

OFFICE OF THE DEAN OF STUDENTS

10th October, 2024



NOTICE



CONDUCT OF 2023/2024 SRC/LNUGS ELECTIONS



Following the 28" August, 2024 court ruling dismissing the injunction application against the 2023/2024 SRC elections and advice from the Legal Affairs Office of the University, students are hereby informed that the 2023/2024 SRC/LNUGS elections is scheduled for the first semester of the

2024/2025 academic year. The election will be conducted within five weeks of re-opening.





Thank you. C

Prof/ Daniel Apaak

Dean