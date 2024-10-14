You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993592

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UCC Local NUGS election finally set to come off

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Campus buzz Campus buzz



The University of Cape Coast Local NUGS elections has been scheduled to come off this semester after an injunction was placed on it in June.

The election has been scheduled for the 5th week into the first semester to allow contestants to contest for the available positions. A press release by the institution suggests that all

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment