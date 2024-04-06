UCC Professor advocates for cultural integration in mathematics education

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, a Mathematics Education professor at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has highlighted the importance of integrating social and cultural elements, including values, into mathematics curriculum development and delivery in Ghana.



He believes this approach would make the teaching and learning of math more meaningful to students, helping them relate abstract concepts to real-world contexts and ultimately improving academic performance.



Speaking at his inaugural lecture themed “Sociocultural Issues: A Missing Ingredient in Mathematics Curriculum Development and Delivery in Ghana,” Prof. Davis criticized the prevalent culture-blind approach in math curriculum development.



He argues that different cultures have unique mathematical perspectives that are often overlooked, leading to a disconnect between students' experiences and the content being taught.



Prof. Davis, who also serves as the Provost of the College of Education Studies at UCC, emphasizes the need to build students' mathematical competence based on their existing knowledge.



He believes that in order to prepare students for the demands of the 21st century, mathematical skills are essential, and curriculum development must take into account the cultural and social contexts of the students.



He suggests that the teaching and learning of mathematics should consider the local aspects of mathematical knowledge and pedagogy, particularly in indigenous communities and sub-Saharan African countries with colonial histories.



This, he believes, will make math education more inclusive and relevant to a wider range of students.



Prof. Davis criticized the current curriculum development practices for ignoring social and cultural factors, which he believes contributes to labeling some students as weak in math. He argues that these students may actually have a strong understanding of math in their everyday lives, but traditional teaching methods fail to recognize their mathematical representations and practices.



Prof. Davis called for a modernization of classroom environments at the basic school level, emphasizing that this effort should transcend political agendas. He believes that classrooms need to be updated to support modern teaching approaches, ensuring that students receive a relevant and inclusive math education.