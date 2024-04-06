UCC School of Business honors top students at Dean's award ceremony

Regional News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

The School of Business at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) recently hosted its annual Dean's Award ceremony to recognize outstanding students who achieved a CGPA of 3.6 and above at levels 200 to 400.



A total of 302 students were honored, comprising 126 level 200 students, 68 level 300 students, and 108 level 400 students. Additionally, for the first time, three postgraduate students at level 850 with the highest CGPA were also acknowledged for their academic excellence.



Guest speaker Mr. Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, encouraged students to prioritize discipline as a key factor in achieving success.



He emphasized that discipline would not only help them excel academically but also in their future careers, enabling them to justify the investments made in their education.



Mr. Mortoti advised students to develop soft skills such as communication and interpersonal skills alongside their academic qualifications. He stressed that possessing these skills would provide them with a competitive edge in their careers, underscoring the importance of effective communication and teamwork in professional environments.



Highlighting the need for humility in success, Mr. Mortoti urged students to remain humble and adaptable, as success is not always straightforward. He encouraged them to stay attuned to the changing times to avoid falling behind in their endeavors.



The Dean of the School of Business, Prof. John Gatsi, reiterated the school's commitment to equipping students with the necessary skills to succeed in the job market. He announced plans to target high-performing high school students from underserved communities for enrollment in business programs, aiming to increase diversity and inclusivity.



Additionally, he emphasized the need to boost postgraduate enrollment in the school to enhance its academic offerings.



Professional bodies like the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Chartered Institute of Accountants Ghana (CIAG), and the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) showed their support for the awards by providing various sponsorship packages.



The ceremony, chaired by Prof. Kwame Osei Kwarteng, Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, celebrated the achievements of the students and underscored the importance of academic excellence and holistic skill development.



