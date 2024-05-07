UCC Senior Lecturer donates medical books to School of Medical Sciences

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Francis Tanam Djankpa, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Physiology, School of Medical Sciences, University of Cape Coast (UCC), has generously donated a collection of medical-based books to the School of Medical Sciences (SMS).



The donation, which includes assorted medical texts, was made possible through the assistance of Dr. Aviva Symes, a pharmacology academic at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in the USA.



Dr. Djankpa highlighted that the donation was part of a broader effort to support the SMS with books and equipment, leveraging his connection with Dr. Symes, whom he had approached during a visit to his alma mater a few years ago.



Dr. Symes, in addition to the book donation, has pledged to donate equipment to the School, aimed at enhancing the practical skills of medical students.



Expressing gratitude for the donation, Prof. Sebastian Eliason, the Dean of SMS, commended Dr. Djankpa for his efforts in securing the books and equipment for the School. He emphasized the importance of the donated books in fostering a culture of reading among the students, which is crucial for their academic success.



Prof. Eliason assured the donor that the books would be effectively utilized for the benefit of the students.



The donation reflects a broader commitment by Dr. Djankpa and Dr. Symes to support medical education and training at UCC.



Prof. Eliason expressed hope that this partnership would continue to grow, with further support in various areas that would enhance the learning experience and academic achievements of the students at SMS.