UCC: Vice-Chancellor's appointment terminated by governing council

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong

The governing council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has terminated the appointment of Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong as Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Boampong's four-year tenure, which began in August 2020, officially ended on July 31, 2024.

Although his appointment was purportedly extended by two years, a notice from the governing council, signed by Chairman Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, declared the

