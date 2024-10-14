UCC’s 2024 graduation scheduled for December: Here is all you need to know

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

The University of Cape Coast has scheduled its 57th Graduation for December 2024.



The event will take place just few days after the general elections this year. The 3-day program is set to outdoor a new crop of graduates into the system after going through the institution’s mandated training abd guidance.



The university conferred



degrees on 9,106 graduates at the final sessions of the university's 56th congregation with 7,908 undergraduate students from the College of Distance Education (CoDE) and Institute of Education.



A total of 1, 198 postgraduate students who pursued various postgraduate programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year graduated at the 56th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



They included 19 PhD; 51 MPhil, 9 MCom, 4 MSc, 575 MED, 59 MBA, and 121 MA. The rest were 4 Master of Nursing, 12 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), and 344 postgraduate Diploma in Security Studies.