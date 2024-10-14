You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993499

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UCC’s 2024 graduation scheduled for December: Here is all you need to know

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Campus buzz Campus buzz



The University of Cape Coast has scheduled its 57th Graduation for December 2024.

The event will take place just few days after the general elections this year. The 3-day program is set to outdoor a new crop of graduates into the system after going through the institution’s mandated training abd guidance.

The university conferred

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment