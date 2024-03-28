UCC signs MoU with 16 affiliate Institutions

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has solidified its commitment to mentorship and academic excellence by signing an Affiliation Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 16 affiliate institutions.



Among these institutions are Modal College, Academic City University College, Christian Service University College, and others such as Wisconsin International University and St Nicholas Seminary.



During the signing ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, affirmed the university's dedication to mentoring its affiliate institutions with distinction. He assured the affiliates of UCC's support in their journey towards becoming autonomous degree-awarding institutions, citing examples such as Ashesi University and Central University.



Prof. Boampong emphasized UCC's role in guiding affiliate institutions to become leading academic centers of excellence in Ghana and beyond. He credited the university's recent successes, including its ranking as the number one university in Ghana and West Africa, to the support and collaboration of its affiliate institutions.



In response, the Chairman of the Council of Independent Universities (CIU) of Ghana, Prof. Albert Addo-Quaye, expressed gratitude to UCC for its quality mentorship.



He highlighted the importance of UCC's involvement in the activities of affiliate institutions, noting that UCC consistently provides the necessary support to strengthen its academic standards.



Prof. Addo-Quaye commended UCC for its commitment to quality mentorship and called on the university to continue providing assistance to affiliate institutions in their quest for autonomy.



He urged UCC to support affiliate institutions in meeting the regulatory requirements for receiving Presidential Charter, which would grant them autonomy.