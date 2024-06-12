You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949837
UCC student wins top prize at 'Chinese Bridge' competition, heads to China for global finals

Lilian Tobias receiving her prize from Li Yang, the Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy Lilian Tobias receiving her prize from Li Yang, the Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy

Lilian Ama Serwaa Tobias, a final-year student at the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast (CI-UCC), clinched the top prize at the 'Chinese Bridge' Language Proficiency Competition held in Accra last Friday.

According to a Graphic Online report, her victory earns her a fully sponsored trip to China to represent Ghana at the global competition later this year.


