UCC study reveals rising cohabitation among university students

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: GNA

A study by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has revealed a rising trend of cohabitation among university students in private hostels, attributed to the greater freedom in these accommodations compared to traditional university halls.



While some students cohabit for economic reasons, the practice is linked to increased teenage pregnancies, child marriages, and gender-based violence.



Professor Georgina Yaa Oduro, head of UCC's Sociology and Anthropology Department, shared these findings at a workshop on ending child marriage.



She urged stakeholders, including parents and school authorities, to address this issue and highlighted the harmful misuse of emergency contraceptives by young women.