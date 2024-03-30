Health News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a collaborative effort between the University for Development Studies (UDS), the University of York (UoY), and the Savannah and Sahel Commodities Limited (SSCL), a groundbreaking initiative has been unveiled to combat malnutrition, particularly among children in the Northern Region of Ghana.



Dubbed "C-Real," the innovative product is an affordable instant fortified breakfast cereal designed to address malnutrition, with a particular focus on school children in rural communities and the wider public.



Formulated from locally sourced cereal and legumes grown on regenerative soil, "C-Real" is a nutritious meal fortified with 18 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A and B, zinc, and folic acid. Suitable for individuals above the age of six months, the cereal boasts a high content of plant-based protein, offering a wholesome solution to malnutrition.



Funded by the UK Government through Innovate UK’s Knowledge Transfer Programme, the launch of "C-Real" marks a significant milestone in academia-industry collaboration, exemplified by the First African Agri-Food Knowledge Transfer Partnership (AAKPT) initiative.



Professor Mamudu Abungah Akudugu, Project Lead Academic of the Africa Agri-Food Knowledge Transfer Partnership, highlighted the urgency of addressing global child malnutrition trends, citing alarming statistics that underscore the severity of the issue.



Mr. Senyo Kpelly, CEO of SSCL, emphasized the importance of sustainable solutions in addressing malnutrition and food security challenges in Ghana, advocating for government support to integrate "C-Real" into initiatives like the school feeding program.



Representing the Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Kwabena Tahiru Hammond commended the collaborative effort, urging academic institutions to prioritize establishing business incubators to foster entrepreneurship among students.



Madam Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, stressed the necessity of strong collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the evolution of "C-Real" in line with consumer demands.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, lauded the timely launch of "C-Real," expressing confidence in its contribution to the government's efforts to combat malnutrition in the region.