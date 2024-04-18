UENR student killed in robbery incident

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

The Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani has confirmed the heartbreaking news of the death of a student due to a robbery incident.



The unfortunate event occurred as a group of students, including Abdul Aziz Issah, a Level 400 Renewable Energy Engineering student, was returning from a field trip in Boffourkrom, Sunyani West Municipality, Bono Region.



According to a statement released by Alfred Appiah, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, the incident transpired on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7 p.m., when armed robbers attacked the students. Tragically, Abdul Aziz Issah, also known as Zamani, lost his life during the ordeal.



The University expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that the remaining students who were attacked received medical attention, have been discharged, and are currently undergoing counseling.



The Sunyani Police command has also taken swift action, arresting one suspect in connection with the robbery.



