UER: Fire fighters at Nangodi unable to respond to emergency due to faulty fire engine

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

A fire engine at the Nangodi Fire Service office in the Upper East Region couldn't respond to a fire at a fuel station in Pelungu on August 28, 2024, due to a damaged front tire that had been unrepaired for eight weeks.



The firefighters had to request assistance from the Bolgatanga Regional office, which arrived late.



One person was injured and is receiving treatment.



The Nabdam District Assembly claimed they were unaware of the issue and cited a lack of funds for repairs, which cost over GH¢6,000.



The Fire Service is awaiting intervention from Headquarters.