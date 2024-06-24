UER: Two University radio serial callers, fans donate towards dialysis centre

Health News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: GNA`

Serial Callers and supporters of the University Radio stations from Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) and Regentropfen University College (ReCAS) have donated GH₵2,460.00 to the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for establishing a dialysis centre.



This donation, raised from personal contributions, highlights the importance of quality healthcare and aims to support vulnerable patients unable to access dialysis services outside the region.



The hospital's Head of Finance, Mr. Justice Dadson, expressed gratitude, emphasizing the donation's impact on the efficient operation of the dialysis centre, which is crucial for managing kidney-related diseases in the Upper East Region.