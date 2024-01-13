UEW graduate drags former DCE to radio for taking GH¢4.5k but failing to deliver COCOBOD job

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benedict Amankwah, a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba; is demanding a refund of an amount of GH¢4,500 from the former District Chief Executive for Sekyere East, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.



According to the graduate, he paid the said money to the former DCE during her time in office to help him secure a job with the COCOBOD but Madam Marfo failed to deliver despite promising him same.



He noted that while engaging in home tuition to sustain himself, a friend of his mother introduced him to a relative of the former DCE who led him to Madam Boatemaa.



“We went to her at the office to have discussions and she explained that there is an opportunity available at COCOBOD and the amount involved in facilitating it was GH¢9,000. She assured that she could get the process started if I am able to pay half of the amount,” he alleged on Sompa FM’s Sompa Nkomo programme.



He added that he confided in one of the students he was teaching who later informed her parent. The concerned parent subsequently loaned him an amount of GH¢4,500 which he paid to the DCE through her driver.



“I sent the money to Mr Nketiah where the DCE was called. She told us that she was in a meeting and thus sent her driver, Sobolo to come for the money. I did not hand the money over to her but she called to confirm receipt of the money.



“There was another lady who was also included and she would usually call us to assure us that she was still in the process. I gave her the money in 2021 but the job never came.



"Now if we call her she does not pick up. The last time I spoke to her was January last year, she assured me that she would pay in February but it has been over a year now without any positive response,” he narrated.



According to Benedict, he has since repaid the loan he contracted through his home teaching.



A member of the Sompa crew announced that the DCE had confirmed the issue but had assured them on a phone call to refund the money by November 15, last year.





A young graduate of UEW who has been unemployed since 2019 has dragged the former DCE of Effiduase/Asokore District to a radio station for allegedly taking an amount of 4,500 from him and failing to secure a job for the victim at COCOBOD as promised by the DCE. pic.twitter.com/w2RJIAmENG — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) January 10, 2024

GA/SARA