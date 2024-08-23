UEW launches Institute of Public Relations Student Chapter

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: UEW

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) recently launched the student chapter of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, marking a significant milestone in its public relations program.



The event took place on August 15, 2024, and was attended by notable PR professionals and academics.



Prof. Mavis Amo-Mensah praised IPR-Ghana's 50-year legacy and emphasized the new chapter's role in providing students with mentorship and opportunities for professional growth.



During her keynote speech, Esther Cobbah, the guest speaker, encouraged students to apply theoretical knowledge practically and to embrace mentorship opportunities.



This launch reaffirms UEW’s commitment to advancing public relations education and nurturing future industry leaders.