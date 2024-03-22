UG Vice-Chancellor opens refurbished night market

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Vendors, staff, and students at the University of Ghana celebrated as Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo officially opened the newly refurbished Night Market.



The event marked the successful completion of the project by the Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD).



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Peter Abalansah, Acting Director of PDMSD, highlighted the challenges faced during the project, including issues with the original contractor, which led to the termination of the agreement.



He praised the collaborative efforts of the Logistics Directorate and Procurement Unit in completing the refurbishment amidst time constraints, especially with the ongoing 2023 African Games.



Prof. Martin Oteng Ababio, Chair of the PDMSD Reorganising Committee, commended University Management for their proactive decision to refurbish the market.



He pledged the Committee's commitment to establishing a maintenance committee to ensure the ongoing upkeep of the facility, citing concerns over its deteriorated condition and the potential for future epidemics.



Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo expressed dissatisfaction with the previous state of the market, emphasizing the necessity of renovations to address issues such as flooding.



She commended PDMSD for completing the project after setbacks with previous contractors and stressed the importance of maintaining the refurbished market for the benefit of students and stakeholders.



Madam Joyce Appiah, a vendor leader, thanked University Management for their support and assured the University of their commitment to maintaining the facility.



The renovated market now features 80 cubicles, including food stalls, fruit and vegetable sellers, shops, and washrooms, providing an improved space for vendors, staff, and students.