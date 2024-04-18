UG and University of Manchester formalise ties with signing of MoU

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

The University of Ghana has formalised its partnership with University of Manchester, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that will guide international collaboration in areas of education and research.



At a brief signing ceremony, Prof. Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs (ASA), welcomed the delegation from the University of Manchester and commended the team for making efforts to formalise the existing ties.



He anticipated that the partnership would lead to joint research, academic programmes, funding, publications and workshops.



In his remarks, Prof. Stephen Flint, Associate Vice-President International, at the University of Manchester, disclosed that his University has existing collaborations with the University of Ghana Business School, ISSER and the School of Agriculture through its Global Development Institute.



He further added that the University of Manchester looks forward to growing its relationships in other critical areas of interest, as well as building friendship and trust between the two universities. He was optimistic that the MoU will create chances for both students and faculty members at the universities.



Professor Emmanuel Sarpong Kumankoma, from the Department of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the University of Manchester for making the well-timed choice to legitimise the already existing relationship between the two universities, and hoped that the MoU would yield mutually beneficial results.



In closing remarks, Mrs. Barbara Blankson, Senior Assistant Registrar, International Programmes Office, thanked the delegation from the University of Manchester for the visit and commitment to partner with UG. She re-echoed earlier expectations that the Memorandum of Understanding will lead to meaningful future cooperation.



Prof. Gordon Awandare, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, and Prof. Emmanuel Sarpong Kumankoma, UGBS, signed the MoU on behalf of UG, while Prof. Stephen Flint, Associate Vice-President (International), signed on behalf of the University of Manchester.



Other officials from the University of Manchester were Dr. Jaise Kuriakose, Prof. Mahesh Nirmalan, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, Dr. Osma Outarra, Dr. Jared O., Prof. Paul; Mativenga and Prof. David Polya.



UG officials also present were; Prof. E.Y Tweneboah-Koduah, Department of Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship (UGBS); Prof. Elikplim Agbloyor, Department of Finance, UGBS; Dr. Elizier Ameyaw-Buronyah, Director of Public Affairs and Mr. Isaac Ato-Brown, Office of the Legal Council.