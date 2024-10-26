UG refutes Rev. Lawrence Tetteh’s HIV claims, demands public apology

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Ghana (UG) has reacted strongly to recent remarks made by Rev. Lawrence Tetteh regarding alleged HIV infections among students.



His comments, made on GTV’s Breakfast Show on October 24, 2024, were met with disapproval from the university, which described them as “insensitive” and “highly disappointing,” due to the lack of verified data to support the claims.



UG's Public Affairs Directorate issued a formal response, calling for an apology and a retraction from both Rev. Tetteh and GTV.



UG stressed the need for factual accuracy and responsibility in discussing public health issues like HIV/AIDS, particularly when it affects the student population.



The statement reads, “Public discussions around HIV/AIDS must be grounded in verified facts, not speculation. HIV status cannot be determined through counselling or prayer; scientific methods remain the only means for diagnosing infections.”



UG underscored that Rev. Tetteh’s unverified claims could risk stigmatizing the student body and spreading misinformation within the public.



In addition, the university highlighted the critical need for confidentiality when handling sensitive health information.



“Handling sensitive health information requires the highest ethical standards. Also, linking HIV prevalence to specific demographics is an outrageous, unethical assertion,” the statement said.



UG cautioned that such claims might lead to “unwarranted fear and further discrimination,” which can impact the mental health and social standing of those affected.



UG reiterated its commitment to student health and welfare through comprehensive health initiatives, including counseling and testing services.



“The University of Ghana has implemented robust preventive health and wellness measures for the University community, including regular medical checks, health talks, and counselling services,” UG stated, pointing to these efforts as the appropriate channels for addressing health concerns responsibly.



The university urged Rev. Tetteh and the media to handle public health discussions with “caution and care based on verified facts, not on speculation.”



Through this official response, UG has called on Rev. Tetteh and GTV to retract the statements publicly, stating, “The University expresses its displeasure regarding the discussion on the GTV Breakfast Show and requests an apology and retraction from Rev. Tetteh and GTV.”