Source: classfmonline.com

UG students with special needs demand immediate release of delayed bursaries, threaten demo

University of Ghana

The Campus Association of Students With Special Needs (CASSN) at the University of Ghana, Legon, has urged the government and the Scholarship Secretariat to address delays in bursary payments affecting students with disabilities.

In a statement on October 15, CASSN President Foster Kudese expressed concern over the seven-month wait, which is hindering members' ability to pay tuition fees for the upcoming academic year.

The group is calling for a clear timeline for the release of funds and has threatened to protest if the issue isn’t resolved within two weeks, emphasizing that students should not be disadvantaged due to these delays.

