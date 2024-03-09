UGMC calls for universal screening to prevent childhood hearing impairment

Health News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) is calling for a universal screening program for early childhood to prevent hearing impairment in children, Ghana News Agency reports.



Mrs. Jemima Fynn, Chief Audiologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, emphasized the importance of early detection to address ear and hearing problems, as the opportunistic screening currently practiced often results in late reporting to health facilities.



The call was made during a lecture organized by UGMC to observe the 2024 World Hearing Day. The event aimed to create awareness and promote actions to prevent ear and hearing loss. The theme for the 2024 World Hearing Day is "Changing Mindsets: Ear & Hearing Care for All, Let's Make it a Reality!"



Hearing impairment can have significant social and psychological implications, especially for children. The impact includes delayed speech, poor literacy skills, academic underachievement, social isolation, and other challenges.



The World Health Organization estimates that over 1.5 billion people worldwide experience some degree of hearing loss, with 430 million people living with disabling hearing loss.



Mrs. Fynn warned against the use of earbuds to remove earwax, emphasizing its potential to cause hearing impairment. She also highlighted the increasing risk of hearing loss due to noise exposure from frequent use of earpieces and headphones at high volumes for prolonged hours.



The UGMC advocates for treating ear care as a public health problem, emphasizing the importance of early identification and interventions across all age groups. The public is encouraged to undergo regular screenings to prevent hearing loss.



The hospital also aims to enhance its services, including training in Cochlear implants, to provide comprehensive care for hearing-related issues.