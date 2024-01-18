UGMC conducts first ever Nanox Arc X-ray Tomography scan

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: CNR

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), in collaboration with Forte Medical Ltd, has conducted the first-ever “Nanox Arc X-ray Tomography Scan,” marking a significant milestone in Sub-Saharan Africa.



This cutting-edge service not only represents a technological leap but also offers a more cost-effective alternative for patients with lower radiation levels compared to conventional CT scans, ensuring a safer diagnostic experience for individuals.



In an interview with Citi News, the CEO of Forte Medical Limited, Dr. Nana Addo, assured the public of their safety in using the technology, emphasizing its potential to change the face of diagnostic procedures across the nation.



“Imagine you go for a CT [scan], a CT has a radiation dose of 1,000 but this has a radiation dose of 10, so therefore, if you are comfortable going in for a CT, this is just like taking multiple X-ray pictures, so being scared of the technology is not an issue at all.”



“It is FDA-approved and gives you the ability to see from the front of the body to the back of the body, which means you can see more details.”