UHAS to confer honorary doctorate on Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) will hold a Special Congregation on July 29 to confer an honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The ceremony will take place at the university's Cedi Auditorium at the Main Campus in Sokode-Lokoe.



A statement signed by Mrs. Maria Gwira, Director of Public Affairs,



Read full articlenoted that the University Council approved this honor to recognize the President's exceptional leadership in enhancing science education for Ghanaian families. This includes his Free SHS policy, prioritization of STEM education, and the completion of UHAS's China-aided Phase 2 Expansion project.



The university commended the President's efforts in promoting inclusive, equitable quality education aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 4. Significant initiatives like the 2017 Free SHS policy and the establishment of STEM-focused schools were highlighted.



The Phase 2 expansion, a $60 million partnership with China, resulted in new facilities, including a central administration complex and the largest School of Nursing and Midwifery in West Africa, increasing the university's capacity by 2,500 students.