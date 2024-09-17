UK Africa Minister visits Ghana today, pledges support for drought response

General News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The UK's Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, is visiting Ghana today, September 17, 2024, to strengthen ties between the two nations.



During his visit, he will meet with government officials, tech leaders, and food security agencies.



The British High Commission in Ghana announced that Lord Collins will pledge over £1 million to support Ghana’s drought response and an additional £500,000 for food fortification in northern Ghana.



He will also commit £3.8 million towards green energy investments.



This visit marks the UK's continued efforts to collaborate on addressing shared challenges and opportunities with Ghana.