UK Aid supports Ghana's fight against rabies with vaccine donation

The United Kingdom's International Development has extended critical assistance to Ghana's Ministry of Food and Agriculture by donating rabies vaccines and veterinary reagents.



This donation is part of the Animal Health Systems Strengthening Project, which aims to help Ghana eliminate human deaths from rabies by 2030.



The timing of the donation is crucial, as Ghana has witnessed 72 deaths due to rabies between 2021 and 2023.



Rabies is a global issue, affecting over 150 countries and causing approximately 60,000 human deaths annually, with dogs being the primary source of infection in most cases.



The donation of vaccines and reagents is expected to play a significant role in preventing unnecessary deaths and achieving the goal of eliminating rabies from Ghana.



Mr. Paul Siameh, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, highlighted the importance of the vaccination process in preventing deaths from rabies. He urged the Veterinary Services Directorate to effectively utilize the donated vaccines to achieve the goal of eliminating rabies from Ghana.



The Animal Health Systems Strengthening Project underscores the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Ghana in the health sector.



The project's objective is to enhance Ghana's capacity to prepare for, detect, and respond to known and emerging diseases, benefiting human and animal health systems as well as the environment. This collaboration is a crucial step towards bolstering Ghana's overall health security and combating diseases like rabies.



The donation of vaccines and reagents from the UK is a significant contribution to Ghana's efforts to eliminate rabies and improve its overall health systems.



It demonstrates the commitment of both countries to working together to address global health challenges and improve the well-being of their populations.