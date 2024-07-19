UK: Asantehene visits V&A museum

Diasporia News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Asante Kingdom, has visited the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in the UK on July 18, 2024, ahead of his scheduled lecture at the British Museum on July 19, 2024.



This visit, which included a tour and a private discussion with museum management led by Director Tristram Hunt, is part of the King's ongoing efforts to reclaim Asante artefacts looted during colonial times and currently held by the V&A and the British Museum.