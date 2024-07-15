You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960241

Diasporia News of Monday, 15 July 2024

    

Source: Visa Guide

UK agencies mislead Intl students on Regional Universities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These agencies, charging up to £500 for their services, misrepresent university locations These agencies, charging up to £500 for their services, misrepresent university locations

A recent report reveals that international students are being misled by agencies into applying to regional UK universities under the false pretense that they are in London.

These agencies, charging up to £500 for their services, misrepresent university locations and course details.

The Migration Advisory Committee commissioned research to understand this issue, finding that some students, like a 28-year-old Pakistani girl and a Nigerian applicant, were deceived about university locations and benefits.

Though these agencies are sometimes free or funded by universities, their influence often results in students enrolling in less competitive courses.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment