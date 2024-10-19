UK deports record number of Nigerians and Ghanaians in single flight

Diasporia News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: The Guardian

The UK has deported a record 44 Nigerians and Ghanaians on a single flight, marking a significant increase in immigration enforcement, with over 3,600 individuals returned since July.



This comes alongside plans to send asylum seekers arriving in Diego Garcia to Saint Helena, a remote British territory, as negotiations regarding the Chagos Islands continue.



The deportation process has faced criticism for its speed, secrecy, and lack of legal support for detainees, many of whom have expressed trauma and despair regarding their treatment.



The Home Office maintains that these actions are necessary to uphold immigration rules.