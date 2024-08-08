UK riots halted by police, communities but country remains on alert

Diasporia News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: Reuters

Britain has avoided a repeat of widespread rioting and racist attacks following heavy police presence and anti-racism protests.



The government remains vigilant after riots erupted due to false online claims linking an Islamist migrant to a knife attack in Southport.



Over 480 arrests have been made, with nearly 150 charged, and swift judicial actions have been implemented.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his first major test since taking office, with authorities continuing to monitor for potential far-right gatherings.



Despite a few incidents, a strong show of community unity and police force helped prevent further violence.