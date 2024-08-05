You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1966769

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

UK to hold top emergency meeting after widespread violence

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Cobra meeting will provide updates and coordinate responses The Cobra meeting will provide updates and coordinate responses

Following a weekend of violent disorder across several UK towns and cities, an emergency response meeting will be held in Downing Street on Monday.

Over 150 people were arrested, and numerous incidents occurred, including an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer condemned the far-right violence, which targeted minority communities and included attacks on police and mosques.

The Cobra meeting will provide updates and coordinate responses, with ministers and police officials attending.

Measures to ensure swift justice, similar to those used during the 2011 riots, are being considered.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment