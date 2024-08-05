UK to hold top emergency meeting after widespread violence

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: BBC

Following a weekend of violent disorder across several UK towns and cities, an emergency response meeting will be held in Downing Street on Monday.



Over 150 people were arrested, and numerous incidents occurred, including an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer condemned the far-right violence, which targeted minority communities and included attacks on police and mosques.



The Cobra meeting will provide updates and coordinate responses, with ministers and police officials attending.



Measures to ensure swift justice, similar to those used during the 2011 riots, are being considered.