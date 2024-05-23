You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941581

Source: Daily Mail Uk

UK to require yearly English tests for migrant graduates

The scheme will see stricter criteria to ensure only the The scheme will see stricter criteria to ensure only the "best and brightest" are admitted

The UK government will soon require yearly English tests for migrant graduates using the Graduate Route.

This scheme, allowing foreign students to work in the UK for two years, will see stricter criteria to ensure only the "best and brightest" are admitted.

Universities with high dropout rates will lose the ability to recruit foreign students, and the Home Office will tackle agents who exploit students for low-paying jobs.

These changes follow concerns about universities offering low-quality courses as a backdoor into the UK.

Despite opposition, the government aims to prevent immigration system abuse while attracting top talent.

