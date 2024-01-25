UK to return Asante 'Crown Jewels' to Ghana on loan

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The UK is set to return significant Asante artifacts, dubbed the "Crown Jewels," to Ghana, 150 years after they were looted from the court of the Asante king during 19th-Century conflicts, according to a report by the BBC.



The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) and the British Museum will lend 32 items, including a gold peace pipe, under long-term agreements.



While some view this as a positive step in cultural cooperation, concerns exist about the implications of such loans and the acceptance of UK ownership.



The artifacts, representing the soul of the Asante nation, will be displayed at the Manhyia Palace Museum, marking a milestone on the anniversary of the looting.



The return, though not permanent, is seen as a starting point for healing and commemoration. The loans aim to address legal restrictions while navigating the sensitive issue of contested cultural heritage.