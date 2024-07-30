UMaT, Rabotec signs MoU to develop small scale Mine for students

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa and Rabotec, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the UMaT small scale mine to help train its students and make it available to anyone who wants to study.



Apart from funding the project, Rabotec, a Mine services provider, would bring in expertise, skill sets and equipment to ensure that the Mine was successful.



Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the UMaT and Mr. Ali Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rabotec, jointly signed the MoU at a short ceremony on the campus at Tarkwa in the Western Region.