UN praises Ghana Battalion 11 for exemplary peacekeeping in South Sudan

Ghanbatt 11's operations included patrols, protection duties, and engineering tasks Ghanbatt 11's operations included patrols, protection duties, and engineering tasks

On July 23, 2024, UNMISS Force Commander Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian praised Ghana Battalion 11 (Ghanbatt 11) for their professionalism in South Sudan.

He presented a citation to the Commanding Officer and recognized 50 personnel for outstanding service.

Ghanbatt 11's operations included patrols, protection duties, and engineering tasks, maintaining high standards of professionalism.

They also supported flood prevention measures in Bentiu.

Their efforts contributed significantly to achieving their mandate in Sector Unity, showcasing robust operational capabilities and commitment to peacekeeping.

