You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950107
news

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UN report highlights record global debt, impact on developing economies

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The UN report is titled A World of Debt: A Growing Burden to Global Prosperity' The UN report is titled A World of Debt: A Growing Burden to Global Prosperity'

Global public debt soared to a record $97 trillion in 2023, with developing countries shouldering a third of this burden, according to a 2024 UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report.

Titled “A World of Debt: A Growing Burden to Global Prosperity,” the report underscores the dramatic rise in debt from $51 trillion in 2010.

Ghana, grappling with

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment