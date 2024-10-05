You are here: HomeNews2024 10 05Article 1989782

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UN urges Ghanaians to unite against illegal mining

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abani also addressed ongoing protests against illegal mining Abani also addressed ongoing protests against illegal mining

The United Nations has called on all Ghanaians to unite in the fight against illegal mining, known locally as "galamsey," which continues to have devastating effects on the country’s environment, economy, and social fabric.

This appeal follows growing protests against the rampant illegal mining activities that have sparked widespread public concern and outrage.

In a statement issued by

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment