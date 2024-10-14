UNESCO video reveals NAPO as promoting homosexuality in Ghanaian schools

Politics of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) has accused the NDC of trying to introduce homosexuality into Ghana’s basic school curriculum.



However, videos have surfaced of NAPO advocating for "sexuality education" while serving as Education Minister.



He claimed that former Deputy Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa led the development of a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum, but Ablakwa denied these allegations.



Meanwhile, protests have erupted over delays in passing an anti-gay bill that has been awaiting presidential approval since February.



Advocates are demanding swift action on the legislation.