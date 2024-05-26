UNFPA holds stakeholder inception meeting on peacebuilding project in Bongo

Regional News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: GNA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has held a stakeholder inception meeting for a peacebuilding project in Bongo, Upper East Region, aimed at promoting social cohesion.



Named the "Peace Building Fund (PBF)", the two-year initiative, in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Resident Coordinator Office, seeks to prevent and address conflicts and vulnerabilities to violent extremism in Northern Ghana, particularly in the Upper East, Upper West, and North East Regions.



The project empowers local governance institutions and traditional structures to ensure inclusive governance and create dialogue spaces.



It benefits Feo, Soe, and Namoo communities in Bongo District. UNFPA's National Gender Analyst, Selina Owusu, emphasized the project's role in fostering social bonds to prevent radicalization, and called for stakeholder support to maintain peace.