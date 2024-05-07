UNFPA raises concerns over global shortage of midwives

Health News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Ghana has raised alarm over a critical global shortage of approximately one million midwives, emphasizing the dire consequences for maternal health worldwide.



In a statement issued by Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director at the UNFPA, to mark the International Day of the Midwife, it was highlighted that without a significant expansion of midwifery services, more women would face the risk of maternal mortality, leading to countless tragic stories.



The International Day of the Midwife, observed annually on May 5th, aims to raise awareness about the vital role of midwives in healthcare provision.



The statement emphasized that midwives could deliver up to 90 percent of essential sexual and reproductive health services, providing expertise and support to women across various settings. However, it noted that the profession faced challenges such as difficult working conditions and gender discrimination, resulting in low wages, limited career opportunities, and instances of sexual harassment.



Recognizing the central role of midwives in reproductive healthcare, UNFPA has been investing in midwifery education, regulation, and professional associations. Initiatives include the establishment of a Bachelor of Science degree program in midwifery at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), with ongoing support through equipment donations and capacity-building efforts.



Additionally, UNFPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has supported the assessment of midwifery schools to establish Centers of Excellence, developed preceptorship guidelines, and contributed to the review of strategic plans for nursing and midwifery.



The statement underscored the indispensable role of midwives as frontline healthcare providers, particularly in the face of climate change threats that exacerbate maternal health risks. Extreme weather events pose additional challenges, potentially disrupting access to healthcare facilities and exacerbating vulnerabilities for women and girls.



UNFPA called for a renewed commitment to supporting the midwifery profession, especially amidst worsening climate crises, emphasizing the urgent need for midwives to safeguard maternal health globally.