UPSA Development Communication Students launch campaign against risky migration

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: GNA

The 2024 Development Communication Class of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has launched a campaign, "Migrating Right Africa," to warn youth against illegal migration.



The campaign aims to sensitize young people about the risks of emigration through unapproved routes and fraudulent travel agents.



Sandra Yeboah, a Development Communication Lecturer at UPSA, cautioned students against unscrupulous individuals who lure them with job offers abroad, leading to dangerous situations. The Ghana Immigration Service also warned of the risks of kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation.



The campaign aims to promote responsible migration and encourage youth to use legal channels.