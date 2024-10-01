UPSA, Ghana Armed Forces deepens relationship, renews partnership

General News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: upsa.edu.gh

On September 24, 2024, Vice Chancellor Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey and a delegation from UPSA visited Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff of the GAF.



They discussed renewing the partnership between UPSA and GAF, allowing GAF personnel to pursue academic programs at UPSA.



Prof. Amartey praised the collaboration and advocated for tailored programs to meet the army's needs.



Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah reaffirmed the GAF’s commitment to enhancing its human resource capacity through the partnership.



The UPSA delegation included several deans and directors from the institution.