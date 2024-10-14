UPSA alumni make history as first Ghanaian Chairperson of Commonwealth Youth Council

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: UPSA





Joshua Opey, a graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has been chosen as the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC).



Opey is the first Ghanaian and the second African to hold this position, representing over 1.2 billion young people across the Commonwealth.



The elections, which took place in September 2024, were highly competitive, with 48 candidates competing for ten available seats on the council.



Opey’s election comes at a crucial time for the Commonwealth Youth Council, which plays a vital role in expressing the concerns of young people and influencing policies that affect their futures.



As the council’s chairperson, Opey will collaborate closely with leaders across the Commonwealth to ensure that young voices are not only heard but also given priority in development agendas.



His leadership is anticipated to motivate a new generation of youth leaders across the Commonwealth, pushing forward the agenda for a more inclusive and fair future.



The newly elected council members, who will serve from 2024 to 2026, are expected to lead comprehensive consultations, innovative projects, and dynamic events aimed at addressing the urgent issues faced by youth today.