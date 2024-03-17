UPSA international students explore Accra on Independence Day

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

International students at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) celebrated Ghana's Independence Day with a unique opportunity to explore the rich culture and history of Accra, the capital city.



Organized by the UPSA Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC), the Accra city tour aimed to enrich the experiences of the university's diverse student body by offering a comprehensive journey through the city's iconic landmarks and tourist sites.



Led by the CIEC, the excursion took the international students on a memorable tour of Accra, featuring visits to renowned destinations such as the Accra Sports Stadium, currently hosting the All African Games, and the historic 37 Military Hospital.



The tour also included significant landmarks like the Jubilee House, Osu Castle, and the Accra International Conference Centre, providing students with firsthand experiences of Ghana's vibrant capital.



As part of the educational experience, students had the opportunity to delve into Ghana's history and struggle for independence through visits to symbolic sites like the Black Star Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Museum.



These stops offered invaluable insights into Ghana's journey towards self-determination and served as a poignant reminder of the country's rich heritage.



Ag. Director of CIEC, Ms. Ivy Heward-Mills, emphasized the tour's role in promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation among students.



She highlighted how the experience allowed international students to engage with Accra's bustling streets, interact with locals, and gain a deeper understanding of Ghanaian daily life, fostering bonds between international and Ghanaian students beyond the classroom.



The Independence Day Accra city tour underscored UPSA's commitment to embracing diversity and cultural exchange within its university community.



Through exposure to Ghana's cultural heritage and historical significance, international students like Josep Yilebo from Nigeria expressed their gratitude for the enriching educational experience provided by UPSA, which has deepened their appreciation for Ghana and its people.