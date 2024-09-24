UPSA renaming: Ghanaians won’t vote for you to continue ‘shameless renaming spree’ – Apaak to NAPO

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its plans to rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to 'Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional Studies.'



NPP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh (NAPO), reaffirmed this promise during a recent campaign tour.



However, Dr. Apaak condemned the NPP’s renaming spree, challenging them to cite any institutions they've built in their eight-year tenure.



He further stated that Ghanaians will reject this "shameless" trend in the upcoming elections.