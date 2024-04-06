UPSA's first female registrar retires

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, the Registrar of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has retired after a distinguished career at the university.



Her retirement became effective on April 1, 2024. Mrs Lorraine Gyan, an alumna of UPSA and the former Director of Administration, has been appointed as her successor.



Dr Anim-Wright's tenure as registrar began in August 2020, making her the first woman to hold the position since UPSA's establishment in 1965.



Before her role as registrar, she served as the Dean of UPSA's Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC).



Throughout her more than 25 years of experience in higher education management, Dr Anim-Wright has been instrumental in UPSA's growth and development, enhancing its reputation as a leading institution of higher learning. Her commitment to academic excellence, innovative administrative practices, and advocacy for gender equality have been widely recognized.



In recognition of her contributions, Dr Anim-Wright has received several prestigious awards, including the Most Outstanding Pioneer to Higher Education in West Africa Award at the 2024 Global SHE Achievers Awards and the 2023 Meritorious Service Award by the UPSA Governing Council.



Mrs. Lorraine Gyan, the newly appointed registrar, expressed gratitude for Dr Anim-Wright's leadership and contributions, stating that her impact would be felt for years to come, leaving behind a lasting legacy at UPSA.