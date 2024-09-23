You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1985039

Source: 3news

UPSA to be renamed after its Founder Nana Opoku Ampomah – NAPO assures

This commitment came during a visit to the Chief of Amoafo in the Ashanti Region

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's Vice-Presidential Candidate, has announced plans to rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) after its founder, Nana Opoku Ampomah.

This commitment came during a visit to the Chief of Amoafo in the Ashanti Region.

The renaming was initially promised by President Akufo-Addo in 2018 but has yet to be fulfilled.

Dr. Prempeh assured that the necessary legal processes are underway for the change to “Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional Studies,” emphasizing the government's ongoing development initiatives in the region.

