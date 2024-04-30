US Army Major convicted for smuggling guns to Ghana in barrels of rice and home goods

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A US Army Major, Kojo Owusu Dartey, has been found guilty by a federal jury on multiple charges related to smuggling firearms to Ghana, concealing them in blue barrels of rice and household items.



The charges against Dartey, assigned to Fort Liberty, include dealing in firearms without a license, illegally exporting firearms, making false statements, and conspiracy.



Upon conviction, Dartey, aged 42, faces a maximum penalty of 240 months in prison, with sentencing scheduled for July 23, 2024.



The case highlights an international arms trafficking operation, with collaboration between US law enforcement agencies and Ghanaian authorities leading to the discovery of the firearms.



Evidence presented during the trial revealed Dartey's involvement in purchasing and smuggling firearms, including handguns, an AR15, magazines, suppressors, and a combat shotgun, concealed within blue barrels.



In addition to the arms smuggling, Dartey was also involved as a witness in another trial, where he provided false information to federal law enforcement regarding a relationship with a defense witness.



Michael Easley, US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, expressed gratitude to Ghanaian authorities for their cooperation in the investigation, along with DEA, FBI, and other agencies involved.