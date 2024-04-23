US Diplomat raises concern over potential foreign interference in 2024 elections

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

A US diplomat has raised concerns about possible interference in Ghana's upcoming general elections, warning of foreign actors aiming to manipulate the democratic process through disinformation campaigns.



Kevin Brosnahan, Press Attaché at the US Embassy in Ghana, cautioned that Ghana's support for democracy in the region and its stance on international issues like Ukraine could make it a target for such interference.



Speaking at a public discussion in Tamale organized by Savana Signatures, Brosnahan highlighted the surge in disinformation campaigns across West Africa and their potential to undermine trust in governments and sow uncertainty.



He emphasized the threat disinformation poses to democracy, urging collective action to counter it.



Meanwhile, civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana are also intensifying efforts to address misinformation and disinformation ahead of the elections.



Rev. Fr. Dr. Clement Aapengnuo of COGINTA Ghana stressed the need for awareness creation to combat the spread of false information, especially in conflict-affected areas like Bawku.



Dr. Stephen Agbenyo, Executive Director of Savana Signatures, highlighted the impact of misinformation on democracy and called for support in countering its proliferation.